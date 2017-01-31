SAP hearing suspended

The 13th Criminal Court has suspended the preliminary hearing in the case involving irregularities in the purchase of software from the German company SAP.

Charged in the case are former National Authority for Government Innovation (AIG) Director Eduardo Jaén, former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens, Aaron "Ronny" Mizrachi, the brother-in-law of former President Ricardo Martinelli, and 14 others.

The preliminary hearing was suspended due to the presentation of a petition by Silvio Guerra, the lawyer of Mizrachi, who has never personally appeared in the process. Since last April, the Public Ministry has requested his capture through Interpol.

The only defendant who remains under preventive detention is Eduardo Jaén.

The charges relate to the purchase of software through the company Advanced Consulting, the provider of SAP in Panama.

The investigation began after Vicente Garcia, former vice president of Global Sales for Latin America at SAP, admitted to U.S. officials that he bribed people in Panama to close the deal between Advanced Consulting and Social Security. Garcia said Mizrachi was like "a goalkeeper" who used his relationship with President Martinelli to obtain bribes.

Martinelli is being investigated, but the case against hims is being handled by the Supreme Court.