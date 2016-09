Court suspends zoning changes

The Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of a resolution issued by the Ministry of Housing that approved zoning changes in Obarrio, Bella Vista.

According to the decision, which was issued Aug. 25 by Judge Efren Tello, the resolution was suspended because it has serious potential impacts.

The decision was issued based on a complaint filed by Panama City Mayor Jose Isabel Blandón, who claimed that the ministry did not have the authority to issue the zoning change, and that it is the responsibility of the municipality.

Deputy Housing Minister Juan Manuel Vásquez said he had no opinion on the decision.

Residents of Obarrio branded the decision as "positive" and hoped that the ruling permanently blocks the zoning changes, which would have allowed high-rise buildings to be constructed on 42 parcels in the residential neighborhood.