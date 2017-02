Access closed to Volcán Barú

Due to strong winds in the province of Chiriqui, authorities of the Ministry of the Environment have decided to close access to Volcan Baru from Los Llanos.

Ministry Regional Director Yilka Aguirre said that the measure is precautionary and will remain in place until the weather conditions improve.

She pointed out that rangers will be assigned to all the entrances to the park.

Other parks in the province remain open.