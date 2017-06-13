Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Taiwán cuts diplomatic ties to Panama

The decision was made after Panama decided to recognize China.

Spanish version

Getzalette Reyes

Chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
Taiwan today expressed its deep regret and disappointment over the decision of Panama to break diplomatic relations and recognize China. 

The announcement of Panama's decision was made Monday by President Juan Carlos Varela on national radio and television. 

The reaction from Taiwan was one of regret. In a statement from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, she made it clear that in recent months Beijing has used various methods to "manipulate" the one-China principle, with the aim of further undermining Taiwan in different ways. 

"This not only threatens the rights of the Taiwanese people, this is also a dangerous provocation to peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait and the region, so "we strongly condemn this behavior," the statement said. 

She also urged China to immediately cease activities that may affect the Taiwanese population. 

However, she also made it clear that she would not compete with China in the diplomatic game.

Comunicado de la Cancillería de Panamá.
In response to the statement issued by Taiwan, Chancellor, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado reiterated in Beijing that Panama's sovereign decision to recognize the "one China" policy is a strategic decision that is based on the well-being of the country.

"At all times President Varela has made clear his position as to whether he respected the diplomatic truce, but favored the relationship with the People's Republic of China," said the chancellor. 

In his announcement, Varela recalled that China is a state that alone accounts for 20 percent of the world's population and is the second largest economy. Until yesterday, Panama was one of the 22 countries in the world that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. In 2016, Taipei donated $16 million to the isthmus for projects, and this year the figure rose to $25 million.

Now, both nations agreed to send ambassadors and to provide assistance in setting up the respective embassie

A new stage for Panamá and China

Captured

Panama breaks relations with Taiwan

Ricardo Martinelli arrested in Miami

Jiménez indicó que están situados en la vía hacia Cerro Punta para impedir la distribución de los productos de las tierras altas.
Exmandatario Ricardo Martinelli.
Portada digital del 'Miami Herald' con la información sobre el expresidente Ricardo Martinelli.
