Final debate on judicial reforms slated for Monday

The third and final debate on proposed judicial reforms will be held Monday in the National Assembly.

The reforms, which have been pending for two years, were approved on second debate last night after deputies made 10 changes to them. National Assembly President Rubén De León said the delay will allow deputies to examine the changes.

The official said that the reforms will be submitted for third debate with "the greatest amount of consensus" that could be reached on the contentious issue.

"Now we hope that the judicial authorities can take advantage of this instrument to guarantee effective and expeditious efficiency in cases," he said.

The most contentious issue was a proposal that allowed prosecutors to drop charges against defendants whose testimony was considered key to pursuing other criminal cases. The proposal was changed to allow prosecutors to only reduce the penalty for the crime, and to not drop the charges altogether.

This rule can only be applied in proceedings heard under the accusatory criminal system.