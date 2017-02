Tocumen asks for information about Odebrecht payments

Due to allegations of corruption that have been made against the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, officials have started requesting monthly reports on payments made by the firm to subcontractors in the project to build a new terminal at Tocumen International Airport.

Tocumen S.A., the entity that oversees the airport, said it wants to ensure that the funds paid monthly to Odebrecht for progress in the project are used for the execution of the work, which is 65 percent complete. So far the firm has been paid $642 million of the $880 million final cost.

These are at least 25 subcontractors maintained by Odebrecht within the project.

Joseph Fidanque III, manager of Tocumen, S.A., said that the monthly report to be submitted by Odebrecht needs to be accompanied by a letter from the contractors who received the payments.