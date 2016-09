Tocumen revenues jump 22 percent

Tocumen International Airport generated revenues of $126 million in the first 7 months of the year, 22 percent above what has been achieved during the same period of the previous year.

At the current pace, the terminal will close the year with income of more than $220 million. These revenues have been driven by the increase in the departure tax from $40 to $50.

Also, the arrival of new flights from Europe on Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa Airlines has positively impacted the cash flow at the airport.

The rise in revenues occurs despite a decrease in income from duty free stores in the terminal. This amount fell by 40 percent in June and July due to the inclusion of the Wisa Group on a sanctions list issued by the U.S. government for its alleged ties to money laundering.

Wisa, that together with Grupo Motta, controls most of the duty free shops in Tocumen, which generates 7 percent of the income.

While income rose, expenses decreased 5 percent due to the elimination of several contracts issued during the previous government.