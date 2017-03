Under proposal, election spending would be capped at $450 million

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) estimated that with the cap for private funding of $5 per voter suggested by deputies, the 2019 elections could cost about $450 million.

Osman Valdés, head of the Electoral Organization of the TE, explained to deputies last night that with the cap of $5 per elector, a presidential candidate could receive up to $14 million in private donations.

He noted that including all elected positions - deputies, mayors and councilors - each political party could receive between $60 million and $70 million in donations with the ceiling suggested by the deputies.

He said that if the campaign involved five groups - not counting the independents - the sum for donations would be $ 350 million, plus the $100 million in state subsidies, the election would cost $450 million.

Valdés said that the TE expects a new proposal from the deputies on the cap for private donations, as the National Commission on Electoral Reforms considers the current one too high.