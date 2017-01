Gese employees meet with labor officials

A group of workers from Grupo Editorial El Siglo and La Estrella (Gese) went to the Ministry of Labor today to discuss the pending closure of the media house.

The workers are seeking to guarantee the payment of labor benefits. Gese is in danger of closing because it has been placed on the Clinton list by U.S. officials due to allegations that its primary shareholder, Abdul Waked, was engaged in money laundering.

The company had received a temporary license to operate after being included on the list in May, but it expires today.

The group of workers will be accompanied by their lawyers.

The U.S. has said that Waked must sell his majority stake in the company for it to receive a license, which is vital for its continued operation. Waked has refused to sell.