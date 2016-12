El Siglo and La Estrella workers hold march

The workers of the newspapers El Siglo and La Estrella, among them editors, journalists, correctors and photographers, gathered in Porras Park, Calidonia, to march toward the Office of the Presidency of the Republic.

They ask that the editorial group GESE, which owns the papers, be excluded from the Clinton List, which prohibits it from engaging in transactions with US entities.

GESE was placed on the list May 5 due to the fact that its majority shareholder is Abdul Waked. He is accused of money laundering, and 68 of his companies were placed on the list.

"The more than 250 GESE workers express our deep concern about the effects of the Clinton List on the fate of our emploer, which have a multiplier effect on the families who depend on their livelihoods," said a spokesperson for the employees.

Workers wore yellow.

The US ambassador to Panama has said that it will remove GESE from the list if Waked gives up control of the company.