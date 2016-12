Ugaz praises Odebrecht investigation

Transparency International (TI) Director Jose Ugaz today described as admirable the investigation by Brazilian authorities into the Odebrecht corruption scandal.

+ info Spanish version

He said that it has shaken the foundations of both the government and the private sector of this South American country and several of its neighbors in the region.

"For years, it was an open secret that Odebrecht and other large Brazilian construction companies were engaged in systematic practices of corruption. What nobody imagined was that the operation was so widespread and so well structured," Ugaz said in an interview with the newspaper El Pais of Spain.

The official noted that the case has reached the highest level of Brazil's government.

"I believe this is a triumph for Brazil's moral reserve," said Ugaz, who was an ad hoc prosecutor in Peru in the investigation of former President Alberto Fujimori and his intelligence director, Vladimiro Montesinos.