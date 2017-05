Taxi drivers hold protest against Uber

Taxi drivers who focus on the tourism sector are conducting a caravan this morning to show their rejection of the service offered by Uber.

"Outside Uber" and "Enough of piracy" are some of the slogans of the demonstrators.

Police have allowed them to drive along Avenida Balboa, but have prevented them from blocking the road. Authorities have threatened to seize the license plates and suspend the operarting permits for any drivers who do not follow instructions from police.

The event is being staged on Avenida Balboa.