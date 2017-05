ATTT says Uber information is false

The transit authority ATTT warned that it is "completely false" that it is restricting the use of electronic applications, such as those used by Uber.

The ATTT, through a press release, informed that until the issue is resolved by the competent courts, "the authority will not carry out any decisive action that compromises the objectivity of the administrative process."

Earlier, tourism sector carriers announced that they have given ATTT a 24-hour deadline to put a stop to Uber's service in the country's commercial, hotel and airport centers.

If Uber continues to operate on Wednesday, then protest actions will be resumed on the streets, said Efraín Palacios, secretary general of the Tocumen Tourist Transport Union.

The ATTT reiterated that it has not made any decision on the issue.

UBER REACTION

Uber Central America and the Caribbean sent a statement to the media through which it said it has operated in Panama for three years and that it has made transport more efficient. It has 8,000 drivers in Panama.

"We firmly believe that all people have the right to choose how to mobilize according to their needs and preferences," the company said in the statement.

Reiteramos q proceso legal contra plataforma, se encuentra en etapa de resolver, no se ha tomado ninguna medida,ni determinación al respecto pic.twitter.com/CUHO428l12 — Julio C. González P. (@juliozerolios28) 15 de mayo de 2017