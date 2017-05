13 people indicted in bribery case

There are 13 people accused by the Special Anti-Corruption Office in the case of bribes paid by Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

They include Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, children of former President Ricardo Martinelli, their uncle Mario, and their cousin Francisco Martinelli.

Others linked to the case are former minister Federico Suárez and his sister, Ana Isabel Suárez, former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens, former Caja de Ahorros Chairman Riccardo Francolini, lawyers Nitzela Bonilla and Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, and business owners Raúl de Saint Malo, Cristóbal Salerno and Navin Bhakta.