Tribunal Electoral releases list of Varela donors

Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán said today that he has received the authenticated copy of the list of donors to the campaign of President Juan Carlos Varela.

Alemán, who is also the second undersecretary of the Panameñista Party, said the names and the amounts they donated will be published on the website of the party.

He added that his position as a member of the national board of the Panameñista Party is that the group will also disclose the list of its donors.

Varela pledged to reveal his list of donors after attorney Ramon Fonseca, who is being investigated by the Second Prosecutor against Organized Crime for alleged money laundering, alleged he took donations from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Varela has denied that he received contributions from Odebrecht.

Fonseca alleged that Varela has been protecting Odebrecht by preventing an audit of the Cinta Costera III project. Also today, the Ministry of Public Works announced it would cooperate with a "citizen's audit" of that project.