Bond denied for Riccardo Francolini and Manuel Morales

The Second Superior Court of Justice denied bail requests for Riccardo Francolini, former chairman of the Caja de Ahorros (CA) board of directors, and Manuel Morales Díez, a representative of the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V, the contractor of the failed Amador Convention Center project.

Francolini has been detained since Oct. 12. Morales has never appeared personally in the process, so the Public Ministry requested a "red alert" from Interpol to detain him.

In a ruling issued Jan. 13, judges María de Lourdes Estrada and Manuel Mata ratified the decision of the 13th Criminal Court, which in October denied bail requests from Francolini and Morales.

In the same ruling, the magistrates upheld the arrests of businessmen Tobías Garrido Nicolau and Jairzon Lemar Hurtado Cáceres and former CA employees Jayson Pastor and Rodrigo Arosemena Pino. All are detained except for Arosemena Pino, who has been ordered not to leave the country.

The magistrates found that there are enough elements that link the accused with the commission of crimes against public administration.

The prosecution alleges that money from the bank was not loaned for the construction project, as claimed, but rather funneled to other sources, including a $5.2 million deficit incurred by the brokerage house Financial Pacific. A director of that company, West Valdés, is also wanted in the case, but he remains at large.

The preliminary hearing on this case is scheduled for March 27.