Mossack Fonseca investigation extended

The First Superior Court of Justice yesterday upheld the indefinite extension granted to the Public Ministry by Seventh Criminal Judge Baloisa Marquínez in the investigations being carried out into the firm Mossack Fonseca for the alleged commission of the crime against the economic order.

In a ruling Feb. 2, the court rejected a constitutional petition presented by Guillermina McDonald, a lawyer of Mossack & Fonseca, against the judge's decision, which allowed the prosecution to extend its investigation.

The ruling was endorsed by magistrates Miguel Espino and Lilianne Ducruet.

"It is important to take into account, as the original project emphasized, that in this particular case the research carried out is of great importance at the national and international levels and because of the seriousness and complexity of the crime, the investigation can continue without determining a deadline," the ruling said.

McDonald claimed in her brief that the extension should not be indefinite.