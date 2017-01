Body of drowning victim found in Veraguas

Search teams located Wednesday the lifeless body of a young man who was reported missing Sunday in Veraguas.

+ info Spanish version

Meanwhile, the search continues for the other young man who also went missing Sunday when they were dragged out to seas by the strong swell at Morrillo Beach, in the district of Mariato.

The search resumed at 5 a.m. The names of the victims have not been released.

A warning remains in effect for all beaches in the country due to the dangerous conditions.