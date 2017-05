Santitation unit to be converted to a state-owned company

The Sanitation Project Unit, which is currently attached to the Ministry of Health, will be converted into a public company.

+ info Spanish version

This was announced today by President Juan Carlos Varela, who detailed that the bill to convert the Sanitation Project Unit into a company will be sent to the National Assembly during its next regular session.

Varela made his announcement on his visit to the wastewater treatment plant in Panama City to deliver the order to proceed for the construction of its second module.

The Panama Bay Sanitation Project Unit has been operating since 2013 in Juan Díaz.

This program is a planning process for the collection, transportation and treatment of wastewater. In addition it is proposed to improve the sanitary conditions of Arraiján and La Chorrera.

On the announcement of Varela, the coordinator of the Sanitation Project Unit, Tatiana De Janón, said that it grants sustainability so that it can be maintained over time.

De Janón recalled that to sustain itself over time the entity will also need the support of the community, as in saving the consumption of drinking water.

For his part, Health Minister Eric Ulloa explained that the proposal is for the sanitation project to be maintained, so it will need public funds.