U.S. extends licenses for La Estrella, El Siglo and Soho Mall

Redacción de La Prensa

The United States has extended the license that will allow the daily newspapers La Estrella de Panamá and El Siglo, as well as Soho Mall, all owned by Abdul Waked, to have access to the US financial and commercial markets.

The US Treasury Department, through its Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), renewed the licenses for both newspapers until July 13, 2017. In the case of Soho Mall, the extension is until March 10. Originally, the licenses expired Friday.

"Based on various communications with interested parties toward a definitive solution for the GESE editorial group, the United States Embassy in Panama reports that OFAC issued a modified general license for the newspapers La Estrella and El Siglo," the US embassy said.

The businesses were included on the so-called Clinton List in May for activities related to money laundering and drug trafficking.

The United States prohibits its citizens and companies from maintaining relationships with listed entities. That meant the newspapers would most likely have had to cease publication.

"The license allows US companies and individuals to continue to offer services to the newspapers' websites, as well as to buy products such as ink and paper for print publication," the embassy added. "The intention of this extension is to give these companies time to disengage from their business relationship with GESE before July 13, in case a permanent solution is not achieved where GESE does not need any license."

Comunicado de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Panamá sobre la situación de GESE. Expandir Imagen
Comunicado de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Panamá sobre la situación de GESE.

Eduardo Quirós, president of Grupo Editorial El Siglo y La Estrella (GESE), announced that he would issue a statement about the future of the company at 5 p.m. He had previously stated that the last editions of the newspapers would be tomorrow.

