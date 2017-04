EU condemns violence in Venezuela

The European Union condemned Thursday the acts of violence in Venezuela after the deaths of three people during protests Wednesday.

The protests also resulted in more than 500 people being jailed, and were called in response to a court decision stripping the legislature, which is controlled by the opposition, of its powers.

In a stratement, the EU called for a "de-escalation" of violence in the Latin American country.

"We call on all Venezuelans to unite to de-escalate the situation and find democratic solutions within the framework of the constitution," EU official Nabila Massrali told AFP after the "very unfortunate" acts of violence recorded the day before during the opposition demonstrations.