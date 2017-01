West Valdés detained in Dominican Republic

Former Financial Pacific (FP) Director West Valdés was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic through Interpol.

Valdés was in the Caribbean country where he married in a ceremony at a resort in Punta Cana.

The arrest was confirmed by the Attorney General's Office.

El empresario West Valdés fue requerido por la Fiscalía Primera Anticorrupción en el caso Caja de Ahorros ante @INTERPOL_HQpic.twitter.com/8njkjmQShb — Ministerio Público (@PGN_PANAMA) 23 de enero de 2017

Valdés is wanted in connection into a controversial loan granted by the state-owned bank Caja de Ahorros to the contractor of the Amador convention center project. Prosecutors say that money for the project was diverted to FP.