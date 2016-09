Varela says blocking of roads will not be tolerated

President Juan Carlos Varela said that indigenous residents will be allowed to block streets or highways to protest the construction of the Barro Blanco hydroelectric project.

Varela said that police officers have been cautious with their use of force in dealing with protesters, but said that differences should be resolved through dialogue.

"I'm not going to allow more police officers to be injured," he said.

He added that people who engage with police will be arrested.

Indigenous leader Ricardo Miranda has refused to engage in dialogue and said the only resolution is the dismantling of the project, which is almost complete.