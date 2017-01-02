Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Varela announces support for constitutional reforms

Redacción de La Prensa

The definition of a "road map" to approve constitutional reforms was announced by President Juan Carlos Varela today in his speech of accountability before the National Assembly.

"We have to complete the electoral reforms to guarantee the transparency of the political campaigns and within the next six months we will define a roadmap for the constitutional reforms," Varela said, without elaborating further.

As a candidate, in 2013, Varela promised to convene a Parallel Constituent Assembly if elected president. It was even included in its plan of government, but has since been ignored.

"I recognize that on some issues we have not been able to move forward as quickly as I would like," Varela told the Assembly during the installation of the second term of the third regular session.

The president also announced three measures to reform the water and sewer agency Idaan, similar to the reforms made to the state-owned bus company Mi Bus. He said the changes will provide Idaan with a legal and operational structure to guarantee its operation as "a model and efficient public company."

