Measures against Odebrecht announced

With the visible absence of President Juan Carlos Varela, the government announced yesterday a series of measures against the Odebrecht Group due to its admitting that it paid bribes to Panamanian officials totaling at least $59 million between 2010 and 2014.

The president was the main absentee at the press conference that was called for 6 p.m., but which began after 7 p.m. Minister of the Presidency Alvaro Alemán read the official statement from the government and did not take questions.

Yesterday, Varela started his day at the headquarters of the police for a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss measures being put in place for the summer season.

At noon, he went to Santa Ana for the delivery of 30 apartments. Then, after attending the meeting of ministers of state to discuss the measures against Odebrecht, the president participated in the inauguration of a sports complex in San Francisco .

In this last visit, questioned about the official announcement, he said that: "The government has responded as it was our responsibility to respond. All our tenders were transparent. We are responsible for our processes and have the assurance that in our administration no one has received any kind of bribes from that or from another company."

The measures taken against Odebrecht have been criticized as too lenient for the state's biggest contractor, which has received $9 billion in projects since 2006.