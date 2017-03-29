Varela calls for cooperation in immigration and security

President Juan Carlos Varela said Wednesday at the Tuxtla Summit in San Jose, Costa Rica, that cooperation on security and immigration are the greatest challenges facing the region.

Varela added that during its leadership of the Central American Integration System (SICA), which it will assume in June, Panama will seek to strengthen the fight against organized crime and the control of migrants.

In his speech, the president explained the role of Panama in the areas of security, immigration, climate change, energy and the celebration of World Youth Day 2019.

"Panama is committed to regional security and to protecting our service and logistics platform from the threat of organized crime," said Varela, noting that with support from countries like Mexico and Colombia, mechanisms can be put in place to deal with new threats Insecurity and violence.

The president thanked the government of Mexico which contributed $10 million for the development of a bridge between Panama and Costa Rica on the Sixaola River, which will facilitate trade when it is finished.

Regarding the immigration situation, the head of state said that "we must unite wills. We can not forbid them to travel through our countries to their destination. Whenever they do it with order and respect to the law, we as authorities must ensure that this transit is safe and peaceful. "

Therefore, he called on his peers present at the Tuxtla Summit to be in solidarity on the issue and to reduce instances of human trafficking.