Varela concerned about actions of attorney

President Juan Carlos Varela reiterated that he has full confidence in the investigations being carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office on the Odebrecht scandal, but was unhappy on the demand made by Administration Attorney Rigoberto González for three members of his Cabinet Council to make a complaint in the case.

"Sadly a judicial case is turning into a political-media case and that is not the right thing to do. The right thing is to trust the Public Ministry," Varela said.

González has instructed Minister of Housing Mario Etchelecu, Minister of Public Works Ramon Arosemena and Metro Director Roberto Roy to file complaints in the case. Those three ministries have all issued major contacts to Odebrecht, which has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials between 2009 and 2014.

Etchelecu said that he would not become a complainant while Arosemena said he had not received anything from the attorney. Roy said that the Metro would become part of the complaint.

Odebrecht admitted to paying the bribes as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department. The names of the recipients have not been released.

The Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation. González has said that the constitution calls for government agencies to be a party to such investigations, but Varela has been critical of that opinion, saying he wants the case to be handled independently.