Varela justifies naming Bethancourt to represent state in Odebrecht case

President Juan Carlos Varela today justified the designation of Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt to be the representative of the state within the process that the Public Prosecutor is advancing against Odebrecht for the payment of bribes.

During a ceremony in the Darién, Varela recalled that Bethancourt is a former director of the Financial Analysis Unit, so he has experience in these matters.

He added that the Cabinet Council debated the matter Tuesday and in the end it was decided that Bethancourt should be the representative.

The president added that Bethancourt will present the complaint this week.

"Everything is ready," he told the media.

Odebrecht had admitted to paying $788 million in bribes in 12 countries, including $59 million in Panama.

The state must file a complaint to make claims against officials who took money from the company. In January, the Cabinet Council endorsed a decision to file a claim in the case.