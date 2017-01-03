Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

POLITICS

Varela pledges to address campaign promises

They include initiating constitutional reforms.

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

In hsi annual opening address to the National Assembly about the state of the nation, President Juan Carlos Varela pledged to address issues on which he campaigned.

These included initiating constitutional reforms, an issue he pledged to address in his first year in office, but which he has never previously discussed since taking office in July 2014.

Varela also pledged to push the Assembly for the approval of the proposed electoral reforms and suggest changes to the water and sewer agency Idaan, which is bogged down with red tape.

"We have to complete electoral reforms to ensure the transparency of political campaigns, and within the next six months we will define a road map for constitutional reforms," Varela said, without specifying details.

He also once again said that there is a need to rethink the management model of Social Security, and asked the judicial system to streamline the processes for corruption cases.

The president failed, however, to mention the Odebrecht case, which has received contracts for $2.6 billion from his government despite being plagued by corruption allegations in many countries in the region, including Panama. His failure to mention the company was a surprise to many observers.

Juan Manuel Díaz C. | 03 ene 2017 - 09:54h

El ministro de la  Presidencia, Álvaro Alemán, aseguró ayer que el Gobierno exigirá a la empresa brasileña Odebrecht un resarcimiento por los daños y perjuicios ocasionados por el pago de sobornos de, al menos, $59 millones a funcionarios panameños. Sin embargo, admitió que aún no existe un contacto con la empresa sobre el tema.

Alemán argumentó, además, que los cuatro millones de panameños “tenemos el derecho de conocer quiénes se beneficiaron” de los supuestos sobornos pagados por Odebrecht.

Adelantó que en los próximos días se contactará a los directivos de la compañía brasileña, “que por las fiestas de fin de año se encuentran fuera del país”. También reiteró  que las obras que ejecuta Odebrecht seguirán ejecutándose, pero que la empresa “deberá cooperar con la investigación  que adelanta el Ministerio Público, como lo ha hecho en Estados Unidos y Brasil”.

Igualmente,  la vicepresidenta de la República y canciller, Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, se refirió al tema explicando que el Gobierno ya ha establecido una hoja de ruta en cuanto a  este asunto. Manifestó también que Odebrecht deberá responder de acuerdo con la ley. Sugirió que para que se dé un proceso de resarcimiento al Estado por parte de la empresa, se establezcan plazos para su pago, como se ha hecho en otros países.

En este aspecto, reconoció que se debe realizar una labor de investigación por parte del Ministerio Público “para establecer responsabilidades y conocer el destino de esos dineros”.

