Varela pledges to address campaign promises

In hsi annual opening address to the National Assembly about the state of the nation, President Juan Carlos Varela pledged to address issues on which he campaigned.

+ info Spanish version

These included initiating constitutional reforms, an issue he pledged to address in his first year in office, but which he has never previously discussed since taking office in July 2014.

Varela also pledged to push the Assembly for the approval of the proposed electoral reforms and suggest changes to the water and sewer agency Idaan, which is bogged down with red tape.

"We have to complete electoral reforms to ensure the transparency of political campaigns, and within the next six months we will define a road map for constitutional reforms," Varela said, without specifying details.

He also once again said that there is a need to rethink the management model of Social Security, and asked the judicial system to streamline the processes for corruption cases.

The president failed, however, to mention the Odebrecht case, which has received contracts for $2.6 billion from his government despite being plagued by corruption allegations in many countries in the region, including Panama. His failure to mention the company was a surprise to many observers.