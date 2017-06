Water outage planned for Wednesday

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the supply of drinking water will be affected in different sectors of eastern Panama for works on a 24-inch line in the area of El Crucible.

The water and sewer agency Idaan reported that the affected areas will be Villa Lucre, El Crisol, San Antonio, Cerro Viento, Las Acacias, Anasa and Bello Horizonte.

Also affected will be Los Caciques, Juan Diaz, Dorasol, Gratamira, Montichelo, Santa Pera and San Pedro 2.

The works will be carried out by the Special Projects Unit of Idaan.