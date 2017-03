Diablo residents protest against Corozal Port

A group of residents of Diablo Heights protested this morning against the concession for a port in Corozal planned by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

The group reiterated that it opposes the concession of this future port to a private company.

Companies competing for the concession to design, construct and operate the port have until 3 p.m. today to submit their economic proposals to the ACP.

The deadline for submitting proposals was changed on two previous occasions to give the companies more time to prepare the offers.

There are four companies interested in the project, two from Holland and one each from France and Singapore.

The development of the port has received the support of the country's business guilds to take advantage of the expanded Canal. It has been opposed by the Panama Ports Company, which operates the Port of Balboa.