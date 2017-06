Soho Mall sold to Mexican companies

Soho Mall has been sold to two Mexican business groups, several people familiar with the transaction confirmed yesterday.

+ info Spanish version

One of the buyers was Cinépolis group, an international theater operator with a presence in Panama and in Soho Mall. The other was a shopping center operator. The transaction was estimated at $350 million.

Soho Mall was included in May 2016 on the Clinton list of the Office of Foreign Asset Control, which identifies companies and individuals allegedly linked to money laundering from drug trafficking.

The US Treasury Department has granted a series of licenses that allow certain operations of the complex over the last year, but the movement of customers suffered in a remarkable way and many businesses closed in the last year. A tour of the facility showed that there were 25 businesses still open, down from 68 a year ago.

Business owners said they expect to see a rebound in business.