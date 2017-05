Venezuelans demand freedom of expression

The Venezuelan opposition took to the streets of Caracas Saturday to protest against President Nicolás Maduro's repression of freedom of expression.

The march was held on the 10-year anniversary of the closing of RCTV Television by the government of Hugo Chávez. That decision was "an atrocious blow against freedom of expression," said Julio Borges, president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

RCTV, which was founded in 1953, had opposed the government.

#27May Así está la plaza Alfredo Sadel, en Las Mercedes, por los 10 años del cierre de RCTV 1:16 PM pic.twitter.com/czT4fa1RNg - @Angelicalugob — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) 27 de mayo de 2017

It was replaced by a state television station.

"We have to report on Facebook and social networks, online and through international channels," said Matilde Quintero, a retired woman.

Protesters also noted the decision by the Maduro government to take the news network CNN off the air, claiming the US chain is used for propaganda.

According to the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), the closure of RCTV paved the way for a "policy of censorship and self-censorship" in private media.

On Friday, demonstrations in Caracas and other cities were suppressed with tear gas, shotguns and water cannons.