INTERNATIONAL

Protests continue against government

Marches began in 11 points in Caracas.

AP | CARACAS, Venezuela

Police officers in Caracas launch tear gas at protesters today. Police officers in Caracas launch tear gas at protesters today.
Police officers in Caracas launch tear gas at protesters today. AFP/ Federico Parra

Protesters failed to deliver a document rejecting the Constituent Assembly convened by President Nicolas Maduro today because hundreds of police officers dispersed them with tear gas as they attempted to march toward central Caracas. 

The police, with anti-riot gear, formed a cordon to block the passage of the thousands of protesters who looked to deliver the petition to the president of the presidential commission of the constituent process and minister of Education, Elías Jaua. 

The marchers left from 11 points of the capital. 

Some 30 metro stations were closed for safety. Since the protests began nearly a month and a half ago, security forces have blocked all opposition mobilizations in the center of the capital, where the government headquarters and some ministries are located.

"We Venezuelans can not accept that they intend to make a constitution for the interests of the corrupt drug kingpin and not the country," said the opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on his Twitter account. 

The opposition coalition argues that the Constituent Assembly should have been convened following a popular consultation, as envisaged by the constitution, and not by Nicolás Maduro's initiative, which they claim is being done to delay elections and to ensure the survival of the government.

In defending the initiative Jaua said on Sunday that the president seeks to open a "political space for a great debate for peace" and accused the opposition of promoting a "violent rebellion" and refusing to heed the call for government dialogue.

