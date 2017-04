Protests continue against Maduro

The opposition called Friday for a new day of protests, which have extended for a month without a glimpse of a possibility of stopping, while the government is facing growing criticism of its decision to leave the Organization of American States.

The opposition coalition has called for a march outside the Venezuelan capital that will seek to reach the military prison of Ramo Verde, where opposition leader Leopoldo López, who is serving a sentence of almost 14 years for promoting protests in 2014, is being held.

There will also be marches throughout the country to prison centers where political prisoners are being held.

The list of those arrested has grown during the last month due to protests. Roughly 1,000 people have been detained, 65 of whom remain under arrest and 217 of whom are waiting to be brought before the courts.

The release of political prisoners in Venezuela is one of the four demands the opposition has made before it will stop the demonstrations. The others are the holding of free elections, the provision of humanitarian aid and respect for the National Assembly.