Opposition protests continue

The opposition Monday held marches on some of the main roads in Caracas and other cities to protest against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The coalition of the Bureau of Democratic Unity organized the marches from different parts of Caracas.

As part of the protest, called the "great national stand," some roads in the capital and surrounding towns were blocked since dawn by dozens of demonstrators.

The demonstrations have continued for two months and the government remains firm in pushing ahead with a proposal to draft a new constitution and not yield to demands for new elections.

Presidential leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Sunday urged opponents to extend the protests against the proposal to draft a new constitution, which he considered to be a fraud.

"Let's get ready for more days of protest," Capriles said in a message broadcast in Periscope reiterating that the opposition will maintain protests until a general election is called and political change is achieved in the country.

The opposition alliance also is demanding the release of political prisoners, the opening of a humanitarian channel and respect for the opposition-controlled National Assembly.