At least 12 deaths reported in Venezuela

At least 12 people were killed during the early hours of Friday in Caracas, Venezuela.

+ info Spanish version

Most of the dead were located in western Caracas, in the popular neighborhood of El Valle, where President Nicolás Maduro was raised.

In this sector, 11 deaths were reported, including eight looters inside a bakery who died due to touching a high voltage cable.

The incident, which occurred at the La Mayer bakery, also left three people dead from gunshot wounds.

In a statement, the Public Ministry confirmed "the death of 11 people" and 6 wounded "during the violence" in El Valle, southwest of the Venezuelan capital.

EN FOTOS | Así quedó la panadería La Mayer del Pan en El Valle tras saqueo nocturno https://t.co/l9g4cEYw90pic.twitter.com/cmXx8jzZEv — Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRT51) 21 de abril de 2017

A protester also died of gunshot wounds in eastern Caracas.

Ministerio Público comisionó a coordinador y dos fiscales para investigar muerte de 11 personas en El Valle https://t.co/pGz6G7uVwx — Ministerio Público (@MPvenezolano) April 21, 2017

"It is like a war," said Carlos Yanez, 33, who lives in El Valle. "The police are launching tear gas. People are shooting from buildings."

#21Abr 11:14 am Cicpc levantando la escena de saqueos en el sector Cajigal de El Valle pic.twitter.com/0YvO6k5Bgs - @sincepto — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) 21 de abril de 2017

Police broke through barriers erected by protesters and dispersed them with tear gas. Videos were taken of protesters throwing molotov cocktails at police.

"Damn," "murderers," shouted neighbors from the windows of the buildings at the men shooting in the street.