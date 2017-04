Protests continue against Maduro

Opposition groups in Venezuela returned to the streets Monday with a march toward the main Caracas motorway, where protesters will remain concentrated for several hours in rejection of the government of Nicolás Maduro, who accuses his opponents of promoting a coup.

+ info Spanish version

"We will have to stay in the street," said Lisbeth Colina, a retired 64-year-old teacher, as she marched with a flag tied behind her back.

Between a sea of Venezuelan flags and the cry: "Who are we Venezuela? What do we want? Freedom!", thousands of opponents departed from different points of the capital toward the main highway.

"I'm here for my children and for my grandchildren, ready for anything. I'm not afraid," Colina added.

"We have to stay on the streets and let Venezuela and the world know that this is the moment when we have to give everything for a change," said Eduardo León, a 20-year-old chemical engineering student, marching down an avenue east of the city.

There were hundreds of police and national guard members who were armed with anti-riot gear. The protests have been violent at times, with 21 people having been killed so far this month. Maduro has rejected calls to negotiate with the opposition or release leaders he has jailed.

The opposition is now calling for immediate elections.