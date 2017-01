West Valdés appears before Supreme Court

Under strict security measures, former Financial Pacific (FP) Director West Valdés was transferred Wednesday morning from the headquarters of the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ), where he spent the night, to the Supreme Cour.

There, 13th Criminal Judge Alina Hubiedo notified Valdés of the pending charges against him. Those charges had prompted a red alert by Interpol, which led to his arrest in the Dominican Republic and his subsequent return to Panama Tuesday.

Valdés was in handcuffs and wore a bulletproof vest on his way to the hearing. He was guarded at all times by several police officers.

After due notification, which took about 25 minutes, Valdés was returned to the headquarters of the DIJ.

He faces charges related to a $9 million loan granted by Caja de Ahorros (CA) to HPC-Contratas-P & V, the consortium hired to build the Amador Convention Center. of that amount, $7 million was diverted to accounts at FP.

In this case, Riccardo Francolini and Jayson Pastor, the former president of the CA board of directors and general manager of the bank, respectively, are currently being held in custody.