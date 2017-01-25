West Valdés arrives in Panama

West Valdés, a former director of Financial Pacific, arrived Tuesday night in Panama on a commercial flight from the Dominican Republic, where he was detained the day before by Interpol after photos of his wedding in that country were posted on social media.

Valdes accepted "voluntary repatriation."

At Tocumen International Airport, he was handcuffed and escorted by agents of the Department of Judicial Investigation (DIJ). He wore a bulletproof vest and was guarded by police from the Special Forces Unit, who were armed and wearing ski masks. He spent the night at the headquarters of the DIJ in Ancón.

His arrest is related to the investigation into a $9 million loan granted by Caja de Ahorros (CA) to the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V for the construction of the failed Amador Convention Center. Prosecutors say $7 million of that loan went to Financial Pacific.

Arrest orders are still pending for former FP Director Iván Clare and Manuel Morales and Ricardo Calvo, who are linked to the consortium.

The preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 27 at the 13th Criminal Court.

In this case, Riccardo Francolini and Jayson Pastor, president of the board of directors and general manager of the CA, respectively, are currently being held in custody.