Vega sent to jail for buying votes

Heriberto "Yunito" Vega, a former CD candidate for the 6-2 circuit in Herrera in the 2014 elections, was sentenced to three years in prison and disbarred from holding public office for the same period for using state resources to buy votes.

The sentence was handed down by the First Criminal Electoral Court and confirmed by the electoral prosecutor and the Tribunal Electoral.

His alternate, Ramon Salvador Saavedra González, was also sentenced to three years in prison for the same crimes.

Under the previous government, Vega's company, Constructora Brithany, received a number of lucrative public contracts.

The investigation by the electoral prosecutor was prompted by a complaint by Deputy José Luis Varela, who defeated Vega in the election. That complaint was based on an article in La Prensa that outlined the alleged abuse of state resources by the candidate.