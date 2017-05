Investigation into plane crash continues

A plane with a counterfeit registration number from Panama crashed in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Saturday.

The incident occurred due to bad weather. Rescuers from Costa Rica found the aircraft Sunday morning. The pilot died in the crash.

Panama Civil Aeronautics Authority Director Alfredo Fonseca Mora confirmed that the registration number is false.

"This aircraft does not appear in our records, it seems to be another aircraft with a false registration. We understand that it was not reported with any air traffic control center in Costa Rica or Panama," said the official.

The plane is a Cessna 172.

The report from La Nación de Costa Rica reporter indicates that no drugs were found inside the plane.

"The plane enters in bad weather, without any report and a false registration. It is very suspicious," said Gustavo Mata, Costa Rican Minister of Security.

The investigation is continuing.