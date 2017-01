Seven people missing in boating accident

A boat with seven people on board was reported missing Monday in the Comarca Guna Yala.

+ info Spanish version

According to information issued by civil defense agency Sinaproc, the incident occurred in the Maokí Narganá sector.

Onboard the boat were six adults and one child. The search is being conducted by the national border service Senafront.

The Hydrometeorology Department of the electric transmission company Etesa warned that waves are expected to be up to four meters high on the Caribbean coast for the next few days, complicating the search.