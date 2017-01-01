Reforms planned for 2017

2017 will be a key year to define three important issues of national interest, constitutional reforms, adjustments to Social Security and changes to electoral laws.

As for a future reform of the constitution, there is no clear picture. Despite the political promise of President Varela's campaign to convene a constituent assembly, there is still no sign of whether this will be done and what mechanism will be used. The Varela government's plan for 2014-2019 said this was supposed to happen in his first year in office, but no action has been taken.

Carlos Lee, of the Citizen's Alliance for Justice, said this will be "a key year" for the reforms, as it has to be done before the 2019 election cycle.

"After 2017 political parties will be more interested in the campaign," he said.

He also stated that if these issues are not addressed, the conditions for any debate on a profound reform and a new constitutional model "will not be possible."

Constitutionalist Rolando Murgas Torrazza believes that the country needs deep reforms to the Constitution.

"Sooner or later, it will have to be faced," he said.

However, he pointed out that the proper conditions must first be generated.

"It seems that the political class has other concerns. If they do not do it this year, it will be difficult for them to do so in 2018," he warned.

Regarding reforms to Social Security, former Health Minister Carlos Abadía indicated that this year changes must be made to the structural changes in that entity so it remains solvent.

He said he supports dividing the entity into two: an administrative part and one to handle medical benefits.

"Not making the changes this year would be a sign of irresponsibility and ignorance towards the main institution of the country, and with the consequences for everyone," he said.

Of the three issues, electoral reforms are most likely to be discussed and approved in the early months of 2017.

The president of the National Assembly, Rubén De León, announced that a discussion of the reforms would begin Jan. 10. Tribunal Electoral Judge Eduardo Valdés Escoffery said "it is imperative that the reforms be approved as soon as possible." He is confident that the National Assembly will not postpone further discussion of this project.

In that sense, CD Deputy Jose Munoz said "it is imperative" that the discussion of the electoral reform project resume this month.

"The 2019 elections are getting closer every day, and every Panamanian needs to have clear idea of the rules," he said.