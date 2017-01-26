Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Rabello summoned by prosecutor

Spanish version

Olmedo Rodríguez, Carlos Vargas

Ricardo Martinelli celebrates the signing of the Metro contract in 2010 with Odebrecht's André Rabello Ricardo Martinelli celebrates the signing of the Metro contract in 2010 with Odebrecht's André Rabello
Archivo

Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Tania Sterling today filed charges for the crime of money laundering and ordered the investigation of André Luiz Campos Rabello, director of the Odebrecht subsidiary in Panama, and other Brazilian executives linked to the payment of bribes through Swiss banks.

The list includes Paulo Roberto Costa, a former director of Brazilian gas company Petrobras, who confessed that he received $31.5 million from Odebrecht.

In addition, Sterling has called Olivio Rodrigues Jr., director of Graco Corretora de Cambio, a company that received money from Odebrecht, and Leonardo Meirelles and Alberto Youssef, who received illegal remittances from abroad.

Rodrigues was the final beneficiary of a Constructora Internacional del Sur bank account at Multicredit Bank in Panama. Through this account, international transfers were made to Peru, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Andorra and the Cayman Islands, among other places.

Charges were also filed against José Barusco Filho and Renato Duque Sousa, ex-directors of Petrobras.

Sterling has also charged Miguel Sánchiz López and Enrique Montaño.

These new defendants in the process are part of the list of 17 people to whom the Public Prosecutor's Office charged in the case surrounding the bribes paid by Odebrecht.

In the list are Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, children of former president Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal, who have not yet appeared before the prosecutor.

So far, Mario Martinelli Berrocal, the ex-president's brother, has been questioned, as well as former Minister of Public Works Federico "Pepe" Suárez, former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens and former head of the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF), Amado Barahona. The four must appear Friday to continue being questioned.

Destacados