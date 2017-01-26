Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

AVANCE: Noriega pide dos audiencias ante jueces de cumplimiento por casos de Giroldi/Spadafora

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Noriega hearing slated for Friday

Juan Manuel Díaz

Manuel Antonio Noriega

There will be a hearing Friday before a judge of compliance with the First Circuit of Panama of the Criminal Appeal System to attend to a request for house arrest for former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega.

The petition was filed by counsel Ezra Angel, in the case involving the killing of Captain Moisés Giroldi and the Albrook massacre, which occurred in 1989 and for which Noriega was convicted.

According to a press release from the Judicial Branch, the victims' next of kin can call 212-7500 (extension 5501) or 229-2505.

Noriega must also request a hearing within the process for the death of Hugo Spadafora, another homicide for which he was convicted. In this case, since it was decided in David, the request for change of precautionary measure must be filed before the Office of the Third Judicial District in Chiriquí.

In Chiriquí, Noriega has two additional cases: one for the disappearance and death of Everett Clayton Kimble Guerra in 1968, and another for the disappearance of Luis Antonio Quirós in 1969. Both cases are filed in the First Superior Court of Chiriquí .

In the Judicial Branch, the two cases are in force, but Noriega has not been notified as his lawyers claim that he was extradited from France solely for the convictions of Spadafora and Giroldi. At the discretion of the Judicial Branch, the defense must also request a hearing within both processes.

His lawyers have claimed that their client's rights have been violated because the prison system has failed to comply with an order from the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court to grant house arrest to prepare for brain surgery. But those officials say the order only applied to the sentence he is serving for the death of Heliodoro Portugal in 1970. They said he still has to resolved the other cases, and until he does he will remain in El Renacer Prison.

His surgery is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Police gather around the vehicle involved in the 2013 shooting.

The discussion begins on a new law regulating medicine purchases by the state.

Nutritional cookies are distributed to students across the country.

Ricardo Martinelli celebrates the signing of the Metro contract in 2010 with Odebrecht's André Rabello

Destacados