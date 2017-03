Hearing on surveillance equipment delayed

The Seventh Criminal Court has delayed a hearing scheduled for today on the case involving the disappearance of surveillance equipment that was purchased during the administration of President Ricardo Martinelli.

The defendants are Giacomo Tamburrelli, former director of the National Assistance Program (PAN), and former National Security Council Director Gustavo Pérez.

This is the second time the hearing has been delayed, as it was originally slated for Feb. 16. The new date for the hearing is May 17 in front of Judge Felipe Fuentes.

It was delayed because prosecutors could not notify defendants Rony Rodríguez and William Pitti.

According to the Second Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Tamburrelli is facing charges because he failed to take the necessary steps to receive and keep custody of the espionage equipment, which was purchased with PAN funds.

Pérez is linked to the case because he appears as the signatory in accepting the equipment.