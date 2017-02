Fatality reported at Coclé Carnival celebration

A fatality was reported in Coclé Sunday at Carnival events.

Authorities said a 63-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a car driven by a 29-year-old. The driver lost control of his vehicle, destroying the fence of the house of the victim, Anayansi Rodriguez, who was hit while she was standing in front of her home. The accident happened in Penonomé.

Rodríguez was transferred to the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital in Penonomé, where she died.

This is the first death in Coclé reported by the Joint Task Force (FTC).