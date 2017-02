ATTT prepares for crush of vehicles heading back to Panama City

The transit agency ATTT reported that there will be a lane inversion to expedite traffic returning to Panama City starting at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Campana to La Espiga in La Chorrera.

+ info Spanish version

Commissioner Javier Fanuco, head of the Police Transit Department, stressed that the operation will also be in effect Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There have been 349 traffic accidents, which have resulted in five fatalities and 143 other injuries. Police have issued 4,156 tickets.