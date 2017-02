Eight deaths reported during Carnival

There have been eight deaths connected to 2017 Carnival, five of which were as the result of traffic accidents.

Police said there have been 349 traffic accidents since Friday. In addition to the five fatalities, 143 injuries have been reported, while police have issued 4,156 tickets.

This information was revealed by the Joint Task Force (FTC). The other deaths were either accidental or due to violence.

Police have issued 656 tickets for drunk driving.

The Joint Task Force reported that 119,000 vehicles departed for the interior over the weekend, and 51,000 had returned as of 4 p.m. Monday.

There have been 20 reported rescues from lake and beach areas.

Three boaters were caught without documents in a restricted area of the Bay of Panama by the Air Force Police in Taboga Island.

The Ministry of Health indicated that 5,820 people have sought medical attention, while Social Security handled 6,582 cases.